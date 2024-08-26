JetBlue announces new deal to revolutionize the future of air travel: 'Can lower greenhouse gas emissions by about 80%'

"We're asking companies who rely on the convenient and readily available flights … to help us show the demand and interest for more sustainable options."

JetBlue announced it is investing in sustainable jet fuel to power its flights from New York's JFK airport.

Reuters reported on the news, explaining that the fuel will utilize feedstocks, including agricultural wastes and used cooking oils, which will be blended with conventional jet fuel. The resulting concoction "can lower greenhouse gas emissions by about 80%, compared to conventional jet fuel."

The fuel is being mixed by Valero Energy Corp and will be distributed to JetBlue through World Fuel Services (World Fuel), and an initial 12-month deal between the companies will start by the end of 2024.

This is good news for clean air and will help in the fight against rising global temperatures, which are leading to more severe storms that can threaten lives and damage property, among other consequences, according to the U.N.

Aviation is one of the fastest-growing sources of planet-heating pollution, according to the World Wildlife Fund, which states that if the industry were its own country, it would be one of the top-10 carbon-polluting nations on Earth.

While JetBlue's move may seem small, it's part of a growing movement toward sustainable aviation fuel, also known as SAF. For instance, one company is planning to combine air pollution from a cement factory with water to produce the stuff, along with surf wax and a fat alternative for vegan food makers.

Sustainable aviation fuel company LanzaJet recently opened a new refinery in Georgia, where it will eventually create 9 million gallons of this alternative fuel per year.

In a release, JetBlue called the new partnership an opportunity for "New York to be viewed as a center for responsible business."

"We're asking companies who rely on the convenient and readily available flights to and from our New York area airports to help us show the demand and interest for more sustainable options," Sara Bogdan, managing director of sustainability and environmental social governance for JetBlue, added.

Brad Hurwitz, senior vice president of supply and trading for World Fuel, added: "We are proud to work with JetBlue to bring blended SAF to one of our largest airport locations, further supporting our ambition at World Fuel to grow a consistent supply network for SAF in the U.S. East Coast."

