Uber grants and EV discounts give drivers up to $22,000 off new electric vehicle — see if you're eligible

by Demitri Fierro
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Driving responsibly has taken on a whole new meaning. With the transportation sector accounting for around 20% of the global air pollution released annually, the most coming from road travel, there is much opportunity to drive safely and efficiently with electric vehicles

Ride-hailing company Uber has taken its plans for clean transport international. In the United Kingdom, the company has partnered with policymakers, automotive manufacturers, and EV charging port distributors to make the switch to an EV much easier. 

Fleet News reported Uber is offering U.K. drivers £5,000 (almost $6,400) in grants through the company's Clean Air Plan — plus up to £17,000 (nearly $22,000) in discounts — to make the transition more affordable and efficient. 

As London stays committed to its goal of becoming a net-zero city by 2030, Uber has unveiled incentives to help make its presence in the city all-electric by the end of 2025, per Fleet News. 

"We cannot reach our collective zero-emission goals without continued action from policymakers and investment across the industry," Uber UK general manager Andrew Brem told FleetNews.

The push for electrification throughout London is already felt. The city is Uber's example for EVs globally, with 25% of Uber miles being fully electric, as the outlet reported. This reduction in harmful pollutants means cleaner air for all residents.

Uber's initiative to promote cleaner air and cheaper, efficient vehicles is not new. In fact, the company teamed up with Tesla to pledge a zero-emission platform globally by 2040. In the United States, many brands are launching eco-friendly initiatives to benefit the planet. 

For example, Walmart, Target, and Subway have pledged to build EV charging stations nationwide. Even when it comes to search engines, companies such as Ecosia use their profits to plant trees as users browse the web.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, EVs provide many benefits, such as avoiding 93,000 asthma attacks and 416,000 lost work days annually. In addition, with regenerative braking, EVs produce less brake dust pollution than conventional vehicles. 

Through Uber's Clean Air Plan, which established a fund of £145 million ($185.4 million), others can see the transition to EVs as a close reality. 

"This is an admirable step from Uber who are clearly doubling down on their commitment to fully electrify their rides in London," said Oliver Lord, U.K. head of campaigns for Clean Cities

