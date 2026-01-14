Court deems US administration illegally canceled nearly $8B in crucial projects: 'Just happened to be in states disfavored by the … administration'

Advocates supported the ruling by noting that similar projects in Texas, among other red states, were left alone.

One federal judge isn't buying what the Trump administration is selling on nearly $8 billion worth of canceled energy projects in blue states.

What's happening?

U.S. district judge Amit Mehta determined that the Trump administration acted unlawfully when it singled out states that voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, as the AP reported.

The $7.6 billion of energy projects included support for hydrogen initiatives, carbon capture, battery plants, and electric grid updates. They were set to take place in 16 states, including California, Massachusetts, and Washington.

"Defendants freely admit that they made grant-termination decisions primarily — if not exclusively — based on whether the awardee resided in a state whose citizens voted for President Trump in 2024," Mehta wrote.

Clean energy advocates supported that claim by noting that similar projects in Texas, among other red states, were left alone.

The Trump administration pushed back on the ruling. Energy Department spokesman Ben Dietderich insisted that officials "evaluated these awards individually and determined they did not meet the standards necessary to justify the continued spending of taxpayer dollars."

The Environmental Defense Fund was one of the groups that filed the suit, and its general counsel, Vickie Patton, was having none of that explanation.

Patton argued the Department of Energy "vindictively canceled projects for clean affordable energy that just happened to be in states disfavored by the Trump administration," per the AP.

Why is the Trump administration's hostility to many types of clean energy important?

While this ruling serves as another loss to the Trump administration, it's becoming clearer that it will continue to obstruct many types of clean energy projects (it has shown support for select low-carbon endeavors, such as nuclear). But the clean energy sector can boost jobs, reduce dependence on dirty fuels like oil and gas, and cut down on pollution.

As energy bills are on the rise due to AI and data centers, expanding the energy mix will be critical to keeping up with demand. There's also the issue of fairness and political targeting.

Many of these projects are supported by the local community and provide employment opportunities and long-term benefits. As Patton argued, stripping them as retaliation for votes in an election is a petty move that flies in the face of the Constitution.

What's being done about clean energy projects in America?

States, clean energy advocates, and municipalities are continuing to challenge the Trump administration's dubious moves. On Monday, a judge allowed a long-awaited offshore wind project in Rhode Island and Connecticut to go forward despite a similar cancellation bid, per the AP.

Judicial decisions will continue to play a crucial role in maintaining momentum in the nation's clean energy efforts and ensuring that political biases do not stall progress beneficial to communities.

