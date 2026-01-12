Researchers issue urgent warning after shocking AI discovery: 'Based on a previous reality'

Clearer reporting could help policymakers understand where changes are needed.

Artificial intelligence tools are becoming a part of everyday life as folks and companies have started using them to write emails or even run full programs.

But behind AI use are massive data centers that use amounts of electricity and water that rival major cities' use, according to research published in Patterns. One of the biggest issues is that companies still don't clearly report how much of their energy use is tied to AI.

What's happening?

The report, by researcher Alex de Vries-Gao, said that AI systems are a major driver of electricity demand that is equal to New York City's demand in 2025. It claimed that AI's water footprint is similar to the global annual consumption of bottled water as well.

The report noted that companies don't distinguish between AI and non-AI workloads in environmental reports. That lack of clarity makes it difficult to track the impact of AI alone.

Jonathan Koomey is a computing researcher who co-authored a report on AI and water use. He said that another major issue is that companies are using drinkable municipal water to cool their data center systems as they run hot. Companies are buying this water for prices that were set a long time before today's inflation and rate of resource use.

"Part of what we're seeing with water is that the rules and the norms and the prices are set based on a previous reality," Koomey said to Undark in an interview.

Why is the lack of data concerning?

According to de Vries-Gao, the lack of clear data forces researchers to rely on estimates. He wrote that electricity generation for data centers already produces large amounts of pollution and uses vast amounts of water. Without better reporting, the environmental cost of expanding AI systems could continue to grow unnoticed.

With more transparent data, AI has the potential to be used for good when used responsibly. Researchers at the AI Climate Institute said AI could be useful in helping manage cleaner energy systems, as it can support agricultural planning.

The goal is to make energy systems more efficient instead of adding more strain. If not carefully implemented, AI and its data centers can cause costs to rise environmentally, financially, and socially.

What's being done about responsible AI use?

De Vries-Gao wrote that "further disclosures" from data centers are necessary to responsibly manage AI's growing environmental impact. Clearer reporting could help policymakers understand where changes are needed.

If you're interested in making a difference, talking to people around you about climate-related issues can spread awareness and help impact policy changes. You can even contact policymakers directly and advocate for greener, more efficient policies when it comes to AI.

