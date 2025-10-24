Judge allows massive project to continue off US coast despite White House order: 'Welcome news'

Despite a stop-work order imposed by the Trump Administration, offshore wind farm manufacturing company Ørsted has announced it will resume construction of its U.S.-based offshore wind farm, according to a press release.

On Sept. 22, 2025, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth granted Ørsted a preliminary injunction to continue building the wind farm, according to Electrek.

The Ørsted company website says the wind farm was and will continue to be constructed off the coasts of Rhode Island and Connecticut. Ørsted will continue construction as soon as possible.

Electrek reported that the project, called Revolution Wind, was about 80% complete when the Trump Administration halted its progress. All turbine foundations and 45 of the 65 turbines are already installed.

Revolution Wind is set to power 350,000 homes upon completion.

According to the Conservation Law Foundation, New Englanders face some of the highest electricity prices in all of the United States. New England relies on liquefied natural gas for electricity, and as prices of fossil fuels rise, so do electricity bills.

Revolution Wind is designed to lower prices for those affected in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

In another blog post, the Conservation Law Foundation said offshore wind is cheaper than natural gas and, because it is local, is price-stable. Global crises do not affect the cost of wind as they do the price of natural gas.

Additionally, wind power is a clean energy source that releases no planet-heating emissions, which contaminate air and water. Air pollution from fossil fuels is linked to numerous health risks like stroke, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to the World Health Organization.

Revolution Wind created more than 2,000 direct jobs, according to Ørsted's website. These jobs, be they in construction, manufacturing, shipbuilding, or operations, benefit the economy and protect the livelihoods of workers.

Liz Burdock, the CEO of Oceanic Network, said, per Electrek, "[The] decision allowing work to resume on Revolution Wind is welcome news for hundreds of skilled workers who can now return to their jobs while the legal process continues. This Made in America energy project is putting Americans to work building reliable, affordable power to communities across New England that desperately need it."

