Shutdown of major New York powerline energy project sparks backlash: 'We're risking falling behind'

At the federal level, there is considerable uncertainty about government support for future clean energy projects.

The New York Public Service Commission canceled an offshore wind energy project due to President Donald Trump's executive order.

That order is making it unfeasible for states to build new power lines and essentially impossible for them to achieve their offshore wind energy goals.

What's happening?

As ABC News 10 reported, the New York state agency halted plans for its multi-billion-dollar transmission lines that would have brought offshore wind energy to New York City.

The agency stated that it would be too expensive and unnecessary to build the power lines at this time, given that the federal government would not support their use in the foreseeable future.

Trump's executive order in January ensured that no new permits or construction would be issued for offshore wind. Even existing wind energy leases are under scrutiny due to the order.

Therefore, the Public Service Commission decided that it was too risky to move forward with new power lines that would cost New York taxpayers to build.

Why are cancelled wind energy projects important?

The momentum was already in place for New Yorkers to use 4,770 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2033, per the news outlet. Some argue that this decision to halt clean energy progress is disappointing and a missed opportunity.

In a statement cited by News 10, the New York League of Conservation Voters wrote that the federal government "continues to undermine progress on clean energy," and, "By kicking the can now, we're risking falling behind in our clean energy transition and driving up costs in the future."

Meanwhile, other groups that support offshore wind energy have emphasized the need to distinguish more clearly between developing power lines and developing wind farms.

There has been a trend lately of shutting down major clean energy projects in the U.S. These shutdowns could lead to energy insecurity, a greater reliance on foreign energy sources, and continued use of dirty energy that exacerbates the planet's growing pollution problem.

What's being done to advance clean energy projects?

Fortunately, this news from New York is not an indicator that the state's Public Service Commission has abandoned its clean energy goals. The agency stated that it remains committed to clean energy and will collaborate with other organizations to develop alternative solutions to the offshore wind project that are both reliable and affordable, per News 10.

At the federal level, there is considerable uncertainty about government support for future clean energy projects. However, states and climate groups aren't giving up on what they know is best for their local environments and the people who live there.

As an individual, you can do your part to contribute to more sustainable solutions by voting for and supporting pro-climate candidates who will work tirelessly to advance clean energy projects.

You can also discuss critical issues, such as offshore wind energy, with family and friends to increase awareness of the benefits of clean energy and its importance in daily life.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







