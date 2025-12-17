Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of upsetting sighting in parking lot: 'What is the point?'

A Redditor spotted an interesting-looking truck in a parking lot, and it sparked a heated conversation about advertising fatigue.

In a recent post on r/Truckers, OP shared a photo of an unusually thin box truck, complete with a massive advertisement for Truly seltzers. "What is the point of this?" they asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit





Photo Credit: Reddit



"I need an explanation of the purpose of this thin box truck," the user continued. "It seems impractical."

The answers came quickly: It wasn't built for hauling cargo at all. It was built to haul your attention.

"Yup, just advertisement," one commenter wrote. "And very little actual cargo, which is most likely also advertisement-related."

Another added: "Doesn't haul anything, it's just a sign. If it was full of drinks, it would probably tip over."





These "rolling billboards" are part of a much bigger trend of ads showing up in unexpected places. In another recent Reddit post, users debated a Farmer's Dog ad literally painted onto a sidewalk, and earlier this year, beachgoers were startled by a floating Dunkin' buoy ad bobbing just offshore.

No matter the surface, whether the pavement, the ocean, or the open road, companies are finding new ways to slip marketing into our daily lives.

But all that advertising isn't just annoying. It's exhausting, and it's environmentally costly.

A study cited by ScienceDirect found that the average American now encounters 4,000 to 10,000 ads per day. And Earth.org reported that online advertising alone consumes "vast amounts of energy," accounting for 10-20% of the internet infrastructure's total energy use.

When ads encourage us to buy more, they also feed the cycle of overproduction, waste, and landfill overflow, a major driver for planet-heating pollution.

There are ways to push back. Practicing mindful consumption, thrifting or buying secondhand, and simply calling out the issue (like the OP) helps raise awareness about the advertising overload shaping our world.

And, when you can, ignoring these advertisements is its own form of protest. As another user aptly pointed out, the real goal of these silly trucks is often "to get you to take a picture of it and post it online."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



