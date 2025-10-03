New research uncovers disturbing downside of low-cost fashion sites like Shein: 'Be aware of the choices you're making'

Young shoppers are falling into debt traps, buying $2 shirts that don't even last 10 wears, reported The American Prospect.

Companies such as Shein currently sell over half a million items at low prices. Writer Ella Tummel noted that a basic tank top from Shein's website costs less than bus fare in most major U.S. cities. To draw shoppers to their websites, these businesses pay influencers to film video hauls, where content creators show off dozens of plastic-wrapped items.

"Even thrift shopping, once the bargain option, now feels like a luxury," Tummel wrote in The American Prospect, explaining that even thrift stores can't beat Shein's low prices.

However, despite Shein's low prices, the financial impact of its clothing is devastating. Shoppers who once bought clothes only once or twice a year now purchase items four times a year from fast fashion brands. Nearly half of Generation Z uses payment installment services to purchase clothing, and 70% manage two or more accounts at once. One-third of those young consumers say they feel addicted to buying cheap clothes.

Shein's overproduction generates massive amounts of pollution and textile waste. Synthetic fabrics shed microplastics into water systems with every wash, while manufacturing and shipping generate carbon pollution and rely on employees who often suffer poor working conditions.

YouTuber Shawna Ripari, who critiques shopping videos, told The American Prospect that feelings of regret often follow buying sprees. She explained that people connect happiness with acquiring new things and shopping for different looks.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Track when and where you shop to identify your buying habits. Recognizing these patterns is the first step toward escaping the buying cycle that fast fashion platforms promote. Reach for durable clothing, support circular alternatives, and hold fast fashion brands accountable to reduce the environmental damage and financial strain these clothes cause.

"A good starting point is simply paying attention — without judgment — to your daily life," said Ripari. "When are you shopping? Where are you shopping? Be aware of the choices you're making."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.