Pedestrian shares photo of upsetting sighting on city sidewalk: 'God awful'

"Can we please have one single square inch?"

Advertisements are everywhere these days, inundating us with things we don't need or want. Sometimes, you'll even find advertisements in places you'd least expect and places they shouldn't be.

That was the case for a Redditor who posted about an ad they came across in the r/CommercialsIHate subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the subreddit, they posted a photo of a Farmer's Dog advertisement painted onto a sidewalk and wrote, "Aside from the commercials which are god awful and make you feel like a POS for not feeding your dog $80 food, but this seems like straight up vandalism on a public sidewalk."

The original poster wasn't the only one who hated ads like this (or ads in general). Several other Redditors chimed in to voice their distaste for such advertising.

"Can we please have one single square inch of literally any surface not covered with ads?" complained one person.

Another Redditor commented, "Ngl, my reaction was, 'Are they saying Farmer's Dog is made out of concrete?'"

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

It's bad enough that already out-of-control advertising seems to be getting worse, but when you consider the negative impacts of people constantly being inundated with ads for items and services, excess ads become downright harmful.

The Michigan Journal of Economics took a look at the pros and cons of advertising and found that the cons were many.

The most significant con of over-advertising is that it encourages people to excessive consumption. This, in turn, leads to an increase in purchased goods people don't really need, which often end up in overcrowded landfills and contribute to the pollution that heats up our planet.

Advertising can have an adverse effect on people's health, too. Think about how many times a day you see an ad for soda or junk food; we know these things are bad for our health, but being inundated with these ads encourages people to continue consuming these products anyway.

Many advertisements also portray negative stereotypes or manipulate people into feeling guilty or bad about themselves if they don't purchase the service or product. In fact, many commenters on this post complained about The Farmer's Dog doing that, like the person who said, "And if you don't buy this food for your dog, you're a terrible pet owner whose animals hate them and they're going to live a short and depressing life."

Overall, it seems as if a good majority of consumers are tired of advertisements, and with good reason.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.