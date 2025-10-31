Beachgoer sparks outrage online after capturing video of floating atrocity: 'There is no escape'

People are increasingly inundated with advertisements wherever they go. Sadly, it's becoming impossible to get a break from consumerism even on a chill day at the beach.

On TikTok, one beachgoer posted a disheartening video of a floating advertisement obstructing the ocean view from the shore.

"Do you see the advertisement at the beach on the boat telling you how to buy Dunkin' Donuts?" the OP says. "Only in Miami."

Unfortunately, excessive ads aren't just in Miami; they've been popping up everywhere lately.

Other social media users have been calling companies out for their intrusive billboards, distracting LED screens, and questionable marketing tactics.

Over-the-top ads when you least want or expect them can be a waste of money, anxiety-provoking, and even risk people's safety. The constant exposure to consumerism can feel overwhelming and encourage a constant-consumption mindset that leads to unnecessary waste and pollution in our society.

Even worse, overconsumption contributes to the global waste problem and takes a toll on individuals' mental health.

Compulsive buying is linked to high rates of depression and eventually adds more trash to overflowing landfills. Here, it releases toxic fumes into the environment and contributes to the steady overheating of our planet.

Therefore, social media posts like the OP's beach scene help push back against these damaging trends and encourage people to consider their buying habits and make sustainable daily choices.

For example, you can live a more minimal and mindful life by donating items you no longer need, recycling as much as possible, and repurposing used containers around the house. You can also share social media posts highlighting the prevalence of intrusive ads to raise public awareness about the issue.

TikTok users were appalled by the beach ad video and shared their disgust in the comment section.

This should be illegal," one TikToker wrote.

"There is no escape," another TikTok user agreed.

"This would actually ruin my day," someone else shared.



