Shopper perplexed after spotting unbelievable price tags at local thrift store: 'Who in the world is going to buy those?'

A Redditor posted a picture of several ceramic figurines priced at over $100 at a Savers thrift store.

"Who in the world is going to buy those?" questioned one commenter on the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The figurines were identified as designs by Llado and Lenox, once-coveted and quite expensive, but most Redditors commenting on the post agreed that they were overpriced for a thrift-store find and that the desirability of the items was outdated.

Some also questioned the intentions of the thrift store, citing greed and wondering if the figurines were overpriced to collect more insurance money should they become broken.

Incidents like this can, unfortunately, turn shoppers away from thrifting.

Thrifting and secondhand shopping are great ways to save money and help the environment, and, though the positive experiences most people have outweigh the negative, outrageous pricing can turn people away.

Thrifting is becoming quite popular for many people. Not only can shoppers save money on everyday household items, but the practice of secondhand shopping often leads shoppers to discovering hidden "treasures" –– valuable or rare items that can be purchased at a great price. The thrill of the hunt can be an enjoyable pastime for many.

Shopping secondhand at thrift stores has many benefits for the environment, as well.

When we purchase previously owned items, we extend the life of items, which decreases the demand for companies to manufacture new items. The production process of most items contributes to air pollution and waste that ends up in landfills and can even involve toxins that leach into the soil and water, affecting human health.

By purchasing used items that may have otherwise been discarded, we reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. When landfill waste breaks down, it can produce methane, which is a gas that contributes to the warming of the planet. In addition, toxic chemicals, such as PFAS, can leach into the environment, posing health risks to animals and humans.

Thrifting helps reduce waste, benefiting the planet.

Reddit users were critical of the overpriced items the original poster highlighted.

"Whoa, that's insane," one commented.

"Problem is that most everybody who ever wanted to pay high prices for them is either too old to still be collecting or already dead," another said.

One Redditor simply said: "Criminal."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.