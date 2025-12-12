Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting shocking item on shelf: 'Thrift stores gone wild'

Exploring secondhand stores can be an exciting adventure for those on the hunt for deals and rare finds. However, some thrift tours attempt to turn the concept on its head by seemingly trying to find their own rare find of an oblivious customer willing to spend big on junk.

A Redditor shared a striking example in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, and said it was taken at a Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The flowerpot on sale came with plenty of chips, moss, scuffs, and wear. It also came with a rather hefty price tag of $28 that rankled the original poster.

"It even comes with free dirt and grass clippings," they humorously noted.

It's worth pointing out that this sort of worn-out item either wouldn't be for sale at many thrift stores, or would be available for a more appropriately cheap price.

Still, the OP's frustrating experience shouldn't take away from the positive experiences of other thrifters who've landed household items at a great price.





It'd be a shame if it did because thrifting is an excellent way to save money and discover rare and unique items like a gold necklace — and just to give a longer life of usefulness to many items in general. You can find them at a fraction of the cost, making every thrift store visit a potentially lucrative opportunity.

Personal finance expert Clark Howard specifically recommends targeting formal clothing, asserting you can save those 75-90% at thrift stores. Shoppers have backed up that insight countless times, like a woman who found a designer silk dress for a mere $10.

Lucky shoppers have also scored coveted items like an espresso machine and fashionable jackets on the cheap.

Another positive is that thrifting helps keep items out of landfills, promoting sustainability. Buying these items and getting use value out of them, slows the demand for more resource-intensive production and transportation.

Redditors had more reactions to the store's pricing faux pas.

"Wow, at that price I'm sitting on a fortune in my garage!" one joked.

"I've got 3 of these I was going I set on the curb for free," a Redditor shared.

"Thrift stores gone wild," another concluded.

