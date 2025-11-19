Shopper thrilled after finding high-end item for cheap at thrift store: 'Literally made my jaw drop'

Some thrift shop hauls are so marvelous that they make you wonder, if you spent time carefully browsing the thrift shop racks, would you find a similar score?

One lucky thrift shopper managed to snag a beautiful designer-brand silk dress at their local thrift shop for only $10.

"100% silk Sue Wong dress for $10," the original poster shared, including a few pictures of the stunning dress in question.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The top portion of the dress — both front and back — is adorned in intricate beading that adds a unique and high-end design to the dress. The bottom features a playful and flowy drape design that contrasts with the upper portion of the dress.

Sue Wong dresses are uniquely designed to combine timeless glamour and modern sophistication, often using rich fabrics and incandescent beads. A similar length and uniquely designed Sue Wong dress, also featuring embroidered sequins, retails for about $450.

One commenter familiar with the designer brand confirmed that the two Sue Wong dresses they bought "were originally 350 and 400." They continued: "Fabulous designs and quality, I will never give mine up. I'm so jealous."

The OP scored the deal of a lifetime, paying only $10 for this designer dress at their local thrift store.

Fortunately, these lucky thrift store hauls aren't few and far between. Many lucky thrift shoppers have scored amazing deals on everyday household necessities and rare and vintage items.

One shopper mistakenly bought a watch for $2 at the thrift store and then found out that the watch was an authentic Omega Seamaster watch with an estimated value of $150-$200. Another shopper scored a Nespresso coffee machine at the thrift shop, worth about $200 brand new, for only $25.

You never know what treasures you might find at the thrift shop, and often, you can score amazing deals on things like everyday necessities, or occasionally, luxury-brand items — which cost pennies on the dollar, compared to retail prices.

Shopping at thrift shops also promotes the reuse and recycling of still-usable products, diverting these items from crowding our landfills. Reusing products lowers the global demand for new, mass-produced products, which also helps conserve energy and natural resources.

"This is absolutely stunning and I hope you wear it with a grin," one commenter said.

"This is the first thrift find in awhile that literally made my jaw drop, it's beautiful," another user complimented.

