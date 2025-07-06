Shopper stunned after discovering true value of item purchased at thrift store for just $6: 'It's so pretty'

Thrift stores can be full of surprises, including both everyday basics and luxury pieces you wouldn't expect to find.

One shopper posted a photo on Reddit of a necklace they picked up for just $6, and the commenters were impressed. The post, in the r/Jewelry subreddit, drew rightful attention because of the surprising material of the piece. It's yet another example of how secondhand shopping can lead to something special without spending much.

The necklace is heart-shaped with a soft, pearly shine that the original poster said is visible even in the shade. Naturally, commenters shared their guesses about the type of material it was made of. Some thought it might be synthetic opal or resin, while others focused on the overall look and quality. A few noted it reminded them of older costume jewelry that was made to last.

But the most surprising part came after the purchase. The chain was stamped with two 14-karat gold marks, and the pendant had a worn 14-karat stamp as well. Still thinking it might be fake, the shopper immediately brought it to a local pawn shop to test. According to their initial post, the piece passed the gold test without a problem. The chain, they noted, felt heavy and solid.

Shoppers have started turning to secondhand spots for jewelry now — not just clothes or furniture. Glamour has reported that some shoppers have found real precious metals at thrift stores, including a $10 ring that was later appraised at more than $500. Even when pieces aren't made with expensive materials, they can still have value, whether it's the design, age, or the way they were made compared to newer stuff.

Americans throw away millions of tons of textiles every year, as the Environmental Protection Agency has noted. While jewelry isn't as bulky, buying it secondhand still helps cut down on waste. Making new pieces takes energy and raw materials, and that all adds up. Shopping used keeps more things in use and less in the trash.

It also makes it easier to find one-of-a-kind pieces without buying new. Jewelry often ends up donated or forgotten, even though it can last for years with little care. Checking the jewelry section during a thrift run can sometimes lead to something worth keeping. It is also a good idea to support brands that value the health of the planet by using more sustainable practices to produce their products.

"This is the exact necklace/charm used in the show Yellowjackets!! Obsessed. It's so pretty!" one person was excited to share.

"Great find! Lucky you," another commented.

A third noted the unbeatable price, "$6 for real gold?? I can't even get a coffee for that these days lmao. Def the kinda luck i dream about when i hit the thrift, manifesting that gold energy next trip lol."

