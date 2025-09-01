Shopper sparks outrage with shocking photos from local thrift store: 'Absolutely despicable'

Thrifting is an increasingly popular way for people to shop for clothing. This is particularly good news, as it is estimated that the fashion industry is responsible for between 2% and 8% of all global carbon pollution.

That is why it is so frustrating when a thrift store experience turns negative, as it recently did for one eager shopper.

A user took to the subreddit r/ThriftGrift to show that their local thrift store was overcharging for various pieces of clothing. For instance, they were charging $40.99 for a Max Studio polyester dress that many commenters quickly pointed out could be purchased much cheaper at regular retail stores.

Perhaps even worse, the price tag was stapled onto the fabric, damaging it. The last picture in the post showed that the store was also charging for U.S. postal boxes, which they are technically not allowed to sell.

While this experience is frustrating, it is important to remember it is an outlier. Many thrifters regularly take to the Internet to share their incredible and cost-saving finds. For instance, one reader bought a book by Stephen King only to discover the popular author had autographed it. Another thrifter showed off their new recliner, which they had purchased for pennies on the dollar. And another poster bought an old-school picnic basket and discovered that it came with expensive cutlery.

Thrifting comes with many benefits. First and foremost, it saves customers tons of money. It is estimated that experienced thrifters can save, on average, about $1,700 a year on used clothing. The environmental benefits are also huge. Thrifting keeps items out of our already crowded landfills and away from our oceans.

Commenters on the original post were quick to join in on the poster's outrage. One said, "Both overcharging and putting holes in the clothes?!?"

Another added, "Those boxes are free and the fact they are selling them is absolutely despicable[.]"

Another commenter offered some practical advice. "… consider leaving a yelp review with these photos. It might (just might) get them to change their pricing if enough people complain."

