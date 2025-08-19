Shopper stumbles upon unexpected surprise after opening book from thrift store: 'You struck gold'

Thrift shopping is a proven and effective way to save money, but dedicated thrifters know that there are valuable treasures hidden within some secondhand finds.

One casual shopper was lucky enough to stumble across an incredible surprise inside a thrifted copy of It by Stephen King. They shared their experience on the Reddit thread r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Pictured, amazingly, is the book's cover page, signed by Stephen King himself in 2006.

"Found today at a library book sale for less than a buck," the poster said. "We didn't open it till we got home and it was a fun surprise."

Signed Stephen King novels sell on eBay for between $50 to around $2,000. The wide price range is based on the book's quality and whether the copy is a first edition or not.

The Reddit poster said they and their husband will treasure the book. Another option, however, would be for the couple to sell it for a profit, and that profit would be heavy considering the book was purchased for less than 50 cents.

Other secondhand shoppers have been similarly blessed by the thrift gods: One thrifter discovered real gold in a cheap grab bag, while another found cash inside a backpack.

Thrift hauls, be they practical or prized, are always worthwhile. It's wise to check compartments in thrifted items, such as pockets, drawers, or frames, for valuables, but secondhand finds lacking in hidden treasures are still money-savers.

Not only can thrifters save, on average, $1,760 a year, according to a CouponFollow report, but they are also indirectly protecting the planet.

Purchasing secondhand clothing rather than new saves 8.41 pounds of carbon pollution, 16.46 kilowatt-hours of energy, and 88.89 gallons of water, according to a Capital One Shopping report. Additionally, thrifting keeps usable items out of our overflowing landfills.

In the world of secondhand shopping, consumers can feel good about themselves and their belongings, knowing that they were sustainably sourced, even those who have purchased true treasures in their hauls.

Commenters on the Reddit post congratulated the shopper.

"OP - you struck gold," one said. "Please get it valued if you do consider selling it."

Another commenter said: "This is an incredible find!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




