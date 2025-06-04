Baffled shopper sparks outrage online after snapping photo of unbelievable price tag in thrift store: 'Just scummy behavior'

Nobody likes a price gouger, and they're showing up everywhere nowadays — even in thrift stores.

A post shared on r/ThriftGrift subreddit is a prime example of just how outrageous it's become.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One shopper found a pair of mid-century modern floor lamps at Savers with a sticker price of $1,999.99 for the set.

"This has to be a typo –- but it's not," the OP wrote, sharing what was going through their head when they saw the egregious number. "No way I was going to shell out $2K!!!! What is wrong with people?!"

The OP went on to explain that they were appalled that a store would try to sell something they received for free at such a high price when you could find the lamps for resale online for $300.

The perks of thrifting are that you can find what you're looking for at a fraction of the cost, with the chance of coming across something rare and valuable you've only ever dreamed about, like a vintage Singer sewing machine for $10 or a Lane chest for $40.

It's an economical way to shop that not only saves money but also keeps items from the toxic doom of landfills. Landfills are a major source of planet-warming gases like carbon and methane. The less that ends up there, the better.

A report from CouponFollow found that thrifting saves over $1,700 per year — around $150 a month. But with products from fast-fashion brands like Shein and Temu taking over thrift stores, the quality of what is being found while second-hand shopping is at risk.

While these types of situations aren't typical, they are becoming more common as the thrifting industry has gained popularity over the last several years. This could negatively impact shoppers who are new to the thrifting scene.

Avoiding fast fashion and spreading the word about why it's such a problem will hopefully prevent others from putting their hard-earned money toward businesses and corporations with problematic products, labor practices, and environmental impact. Instead, invest in sustainable clothing brands that make quality products meant to last.

The ridiculously priced lamps stirred up quite a bit of conversation. In the comments, one person shared a link to the same lamps that were posted prior to this one, and when they asked for pricing details, they were told an estimated 4k.

"Just scummy behavior," a Redditor wrote.

"Nobody goes to a thrift store expecting or looking to spend that much. What insanity," one comment agreed.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.