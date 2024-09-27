Shopper sparks intrigue online after sharing pictures of valuable, vintage items found at local thrift shop: 'Only paid $10 for it'

From valuable gold jewelry to high-end appliances, versatile baskets, and so much more, thrift stores are dream destinations for bargain shoppers and sustainability enthusiasts alike.

Crafty hobbies like sewing offer excellent opportunities to create your own fashion and personalize your wardrobe while saving money on buying brand-new clothing.

Learning to use a sewing machine also allows you to repair old clothing instead of simply throwing items into the trash. Otherwise, they would be destined for a landfill, where they release planet-overheating gases, making our air more toxic to breathe.

However, a new sewing machine can come with a high price tag, often several hundred dollars for even the most basic models.

So, you can imagine how thrilled one thrift store shopper was upon discovering vintage Singer sewing machines for less than the cost of an average lunch out at a restaurant.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

A Reddit user posted photos of the sewing machines in their boxes with the manufacturer details visible, as well as an original instruction manual.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Featherweight in great condition and runs, don't know how well, but moves while the pedal is pushed," the original poster shared in the comment section. "Only paid $10 for it."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The OP posted the photos to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, which is filled with inspiring success stories of treasures just waiting to be discovered on thrift shop shelves.

From valuable gold jewelry to high-end appliances, versatile baskets, and so much more, thrift stores are dream destinations for bargain shoppers and sustainability enthusiasts alike. When you shop at thrift stores, you not only save a ton of money and earn bragging rights but also reduce textile waste and the overproduction of new items made through resource-intensive processes.

Thrift store fans loved this Reddit post and vouched for the sewing machines' value and condition.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"The featherweights are very collectible and desired," one Redditor wrote in the comment section. "Appears to be in good shape, too. Nice find!"

"The featherweight is worth around $400 if it's in good working order," another commenter suggested. "The toy is probably worth $150 in the case."

"Those are in wonderful condition," a Redditor wrote. "How nice!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.