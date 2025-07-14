Customer calls out local thrift store after discovering baffling item for sale: 'Was definitely a shock'

In the comment section, the majority of users shared the same bewilderment as the original poster.

If you've ever browsed through your local thrift store, chances are that you've come across a few deals that were a little too good to be true. And most of the time, that can be a good thing.

One thrift shopper stumbled upon an item that left them between a rock and a hard place. In fact, they were so stumped that they took to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit to share their experience. "Was definitely a shock," the Redditor revealed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the thrifter shared a picture of granite that was apparently determined to be fit for sale in the housewares department of their local Value Village. "Just a chunk of granite for $5," they noted. Although it was listed in housewares, the piece of rock appeared to lack any redeemable value. It's unclear how or why it was placed on the sales floor in the first place.

Despite the downright odd offering at this store, shopping at thrift shops can be an excellent way to help keep items out of landfills. By purchasing preowned items, the demand for new production is also reduced, lessening the energy and resources needed for manufacturing. This can go a long way in significantly lowering carbon pollution.

Purchasing preowned items can also be a quick and easy way to save some of your hard-earned money. You can often find items with discounts worth 50% or more off the original sticker price. This allows any shopper on a budget to stretch their dollars further while still being able to score head-turning antiques or even trendy clothing.

"Stone Age kitchen tools," one user quipped.

"Thought they had low prices, guess I just took it for granite," joked a second commenter.

Meanwhile, another user shared a very similar experience that happened to them years ago.

"I saw a piece of concrete - the same concrete you can go to any parking lot and find - in one of the bags hanging on a wall for $3," they recalled.

