Shopper sparks outrage after sharing photo of absurd item for sale at local thrift store: 'This is over the top'

Although there is certainly nothing wrong with doing your best to recycle, reuse, and repurpose plastic containers, one thrift shopper came across an item that seemed a little too ridiculous to be true.

Documenting what the original poster seemed mockingly to call a "tempting" deal, the Redditor uploaded a picture to r/ThriftGrift. It was evidence, perhaps, that just about anything can come with a price.

Ostensibly, while thrift shopping, the Redditor discovered an empty package that once held strawberries. While the post revealed no further details, it did appear that the package itself was set for sale in the housewares section of the store, as it bore a price tag.

And even though the container was big enough to serve a wide variety of storage purposes … the $2.49 price may have been asking a little too much for empty plastic produce packaging.

Down in the comments section, the majority of responses demonstrated more than a little disbelief.

"It is so ridiculous, I find it hard to believe. Yet here it is," one commenter noted.

"I mean, I have seen some wild stuff posted in this subreddit, but this is over the top!!!!!!!" exclaimed another.

"I think I'll go to the grocery store and get a brand new container. Only $2 and it comes with Strawberries!" quipped a third.

Meanwhile, one commenter did wonder if "someone donated it with some object inside that was worth a few bucks but someone opened it up at the thrift store and took it out, and left the plastic packaging."

Despite the questionable product offering at this particular thrift store, most secondhand shoppers are able to score amazing finds while keeping useful, good-quality items out of overflowing landfills. From trendy clothing to stylish furniture, shopping at thrift stores is a great way to save money while giving items a second (or third or fourth …) life.

According to a report from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, nearly 300 million tons of municipal solid waste were produced in the country in 2018. That equated to around 4.9 pounds of trash per day, per person.

About 32% of the total MSW in 2018 was recycled or composted. But as for the waste that is landfilled each year, it can release harmful gases into the air and leach toxic materials into nearby water and soil systems. Then, as consumers buy new products, companies often rush to make more, with all the pollution and waste that less-than-sustainable material sourcing, product manufacturing, and shipping can entail.

While not every single item is able to be reused, finding fresh purposes for things like textile waste and secondhand furniture can go a long way in cleaning up our planet and working toward a cooler future.

