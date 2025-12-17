Shopper sparks outrage with photo of shocking scene at thrift store: 'How is this acceptable?'

A thrift shopper sparked debate online after sharing a photo of used glass jars that once held store-bought pasta sauce being sold for $2.99 each.

"How is this acceptable???" the shopper titled their Reddit post on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit.

"I have never seen this before at any thrift stores," the original poster added in the comments. "Is this where we are at? Selling recycling?"

Fellow Redditors flocked to the comments to give their takes, with many siding with the OP.

"Not just selling recycling, but selling the empty jars for close to what they cost with the product," one commenter said.

"They will sell anything," another wrote.





Other Redditors did not necessarily disagree with the thrift store selling still-usable glass jars. However, even they balked at the price.

"One of my local thrifts sells empty jars like this but for .20c each at most," one commenter chimed in. "They can be used as cheap and sustainable storage. $3 is ludicrous."

"My favorite, local thrift store sells jars like this for 10 cents," another agreed.

Thrifting can be a great way to save money and help the environment by keeping still-usable items out of the landfill. However, just one bad thrifting experience can turn some people away for good.

As with the OP, many thrifting complaints involve stores trying to sell used goods at prices that many consider way too high. This can give would-be thrifters the sense that, instead of getting a great value, they are being taken advantage of.

For example, one thrifter was shocked to discover an old, used television with built-in DVD and VHS players priced at $375.

In a similar instance, another thrifter was stunned to find an old, cracked, peeling belt marked at $7.50, a price that they and many commenters considered a rip-off.

While sifting through inventory to find good deals and the occasional hidden treasure can be part of the joy of thrifting, no one wants to feel like they are being overcharged.

Unfortunately, that's how the OP and many commenters felt after seeing the empty, reused jars priced at $2.99.

"Good grief!" one Redditor exclaimed, summing up the sentiments many others expressed. "Those are nice jars, but I'd rather put that three bucks toward buying a full one and then at least I'd eat!"

