Shopper sparks outrage after sharing 'bait-and-switch' experience at thrift store: 'That's not right at all'

Thrifting is an amazing way to save money while reducing your impact on the environment. However, that doesn't mean you won't run into the occasional instance of corporate greed finding its way into secondhand stores.

Take one Redditor's recent post to r/ThriftGrift, for instance. They thought they'd found a steal on some PS4 games, only to discover the stealing was coming from the other side of the counter.

The post is titled "Price change at the register after they had just brought up to the sale floor from the back." Right off the bat, that sets off some bait-and-switch alarms.

"2 brand new ps4 games marked at $7.99 (second game was taken to the back to verify the price) and as soon as I take them up front to buy them the cashier tells me that the price is wrong and need to re-price it," the caption read. "This is the second time I had this happen to me. Anyone else had this happen to them?"

Mistakes happen, but when it comes to mispriced items at a store, that's not a mistake the customer should pay for. In fact, it may even be illegal to raise the price of a product at the checkout counter in this fashion. At the very least, it's generally considered unethical to draw a customer toward a purchase only to tell them the price is higher at the 11th hour.

While these things do happen at thrift stores on occasion, it's important to note that they're generally the exception, not the rule. Shopping secondhand is a great way to maximize your spending power, put used items to good use, and occasionally score a legendary deal. If our overpacked landfills could talk, they'd surely thank secondhand shoppers.

Many commenters questioned the legality of this thrift store's behavior.

"Report that to the Attorney General, that's not right at all," one said. "They can change prices, but not once you bring it up to buy. Must honor the price."

"Pretty sure that's illegal," another plainly stated.

"Thank goodness I'm in Connecticut and this is not only illegal but if it's under twenty dollars it's free. That stops this s***," another said.

