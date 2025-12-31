Officials sound alarm over 'really dangerous' industry marketed toward children and young adults: 'A threat to the younger generation'

Illegal cannabis vapes are becoming "a threat to the younger generation" in the Bradford area of England, where emergency responders have been dispatched to schools after students used the products, reported BBC News.

What's happening?

E-cigarettes loaded with THC, the mind-altering compound in cannabis, cannot be legally sold in the United Kingdom outside of medical contexts. But authorities keep finding them on shop shelves.

A raid at Allerton Off Licence turned up what the Bradford Council called suspected vapes holding undiluted cannabis. The shop, which one police officer called "a hub for criminality," had its alcohol license revoked.

Adele Woodward of West Yorkshire Trading Standards spoke at a council hearing, saying paramedics have rushed to schools where children vaped THC during breaks.

"This is appealing to children because it is odorless. It is seen as a good alternative to cannabis as they can use it anywhere," Woodward said, per BBC. "These are relatively new, and they have become quite a concern due to the hospitalization of youths that have taken them in some areas."

Woodward added that some devices tested positive for Spice, a synthetic drug.

Why is THC vaping concerning?

Forward Leeds, a charity focused on substance use, warned that THC vapes feel less conspicuous than traditional cannabis, making it easy for users to overdo it without realizing.

"These can be really dangerous and even lead to overdose," the charity noted, per BBC.

Outside of health risks, disposable vapes create mounting environmental problems. Each device contains lithium-ion batteries, plastic casings, and electronic components that typically don't get recycled properly. When tossed in with regular trash, the batteries can cause fires at waste facilities.

The plastics also break down into microparticles that pollute soil and water for decades.

Millions of disposable vapes end up in landfills each year, leaching heavy metals and toxic chemicals into the environment.

What's being done about THC vaping?

The U.K. passed legislation to ban disposable vapes, aiming to curb both youth addiction and e-waste.

If you're a parent or educator, talk openly with young people about the dangers of THC vapes, including the unknown chemicals they may contain. Report shops selling illegal vapes to your local trading standards office.

For any vapes in your household, dispose of them at designated e-waste collection points rather than throwing them in the trash. Contact your elected officials and voice support for stronger enforcement against illegal vape sales.

