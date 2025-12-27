Researchers uncover concerning trend among US teens: 'They're very curious'

There are a number of campaigns aimed at teaching parents and teens about the consequences.

A survey has found that Tennessee teens vape twice as much as adults and more than their peers in other states.

What's happening?

WVLT 8 reported that the state's median youth vaping rate is almost 30% higher than the rest of the country.

"A lot of it … is because of the flavors," Taylor Brower, the Tobacco Health Educator and Coordinator at the Knoxville Health Department, told the station.

"They're very curious about what they taste like, and oftentimes, too, big tobacco companies will purposely make the packaging very brightly colored and in their face."

Why is vaping concerning?

E-cigarettes are often marketed as a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes, but they still come with many risks, especially for young people.

For one, vape products contain nicotine, which is an addictive substance. According to TeensHealth, nicotine from e-cigarettes can contribute to anxiety and depression, sleep problems, and lung problems.

The nicotine in vapes can also affect brain development in youth, per the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

But nicotine isn't the only thing that teens breathe in when they vape. Aerosol from these devices can also contain harmful and potentially harmful substances, including cancer-causing chemicals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

Plus, many of these devices are designed to be thrown away, contributing to plastic pollution, toxic e-waste, and discarded lithium batteries, the latter being a major fire hazard at landfills and in disposal trucks.

What's being done about e-cigarettes?

There are a number of campaigns aimed at teaching parents and teens about the consequences of e-cigarettes and how to quit. One such program mentioned by WVLT 8 is the Knox County Health Department's tobacco resource page.

Meanwhile, new research suggests that using plain packaging on vape products may deter children and teens from buying them.

At the same time, several countries have either banned certain vaping products or are considering doing so. Costa Rica, for one, recently introduced a bill that would outlaw the import, sale, distribution, and use of vapes there.

