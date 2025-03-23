Scientists warn against popular tactic for preventing lithium-ion battery fires: 'Like adding a screen door to a submarine'

New research has revealed that flame retardants used in the plastic casings of batteries have no fire-safety benefits and could even cause serious health issues.

What's happening?

A new study in the Environmental Science & Technology journal highlighted the serious issue with lithium-ion batteries. Not only do they not have any proven benefits in preventing fires, but they have also been linked to serious health problems, such as cancer.

"The use of flame retardants in plastic battery enclosures has no demonstrated benefit and poses threats that can last generations," Lydia Jahl, a scientist at the Green Science Policy Institute and a lead author of the study, said.

Why are issues with lithium-ion batteries important?

According to TechXplore, lithium-ion batteries are used to power many electronics that we use in our daily lives —- from electric cars and e-bikes to smartphones and earbuds. If we use these products frequently, it is important to know if they are actively causing harm to our health.

"Toxic flame retardants migrate out of plastics into the air and drop into house dust, which we inadvertently breathe and ingest," Jahl said. These toxins have been linked to cancer as well as harm to neurological, reproductive, and immune systems.

On top of this, these toxic chemicals have been deemed almost completely useless in this application. "Trying to stop thermal runaway fires by adding flame retardants to plastic is like adding a screen door to a submarine," fire scientist Vyto Babrauskas said. "It's a futile effort against an overwhelming force."

People must be aware of the health issues of the products they use so that they can find alternatives and campaign for better quality goods and transparency. Mega corporations also need to be held to account to provide a better standard of living for people and the planet.

What's being done about the issues with lithium-ion batteries?

The research suggests that more needs to be done to improve battery management systems and prevent the use of faulty batteries, which would be a more effective fire-prevention method.

The discovery of this health issue linked to lithium-ion batteries is a step toward a healthier future for everyone. As the use of lithium-ion batteries increases with the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, this study can help assist production to create a less toxic product.

How often do you worry about toxic chemicals getting into your home? Always 😥 Often 😟 Sometimes 😕 Never 🫠 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.