Scientists develop groundbreaking method to track older cars' performance: 'Empowering drivers to manage [and] understand'

A new vehicle emissions monitoring system has been developed to help drivers of older vehicles track and manage their environmental footprint.

The monitoring system, developed by researchers at the Polytechnic University of Milan, offers virtual sensing to estimate planet-warming vehicle emissions such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides based on driving speed, distance traveled, and actual behavior, Tech Xplore reported.

"The methodology provides a concrete answer for those who want to do their bit for sustainability without having to change their vehicle immediately. This means sustainable mobility for all," professor Silvia Strada, lead author of the study, explained, per Tech Xplore. "Empowering drivers to manage, understand and improve their environmental impact opens up an inclusive transition to sustainability."

The European Union has already committed to reducing transport emissions by 90% by 2050 as part of the European Green Deal, Tech Xplore noted.









Transport contributes about 25% of the EU's total emissions output, and while newer fuel cell hybrids and electric vehicles are already making a positive impact, not everyone can afford to upgrade.

The study involved equipping 8,000 private vehicles with GPS-enabled devices to analyze individual driving habits. They logged over 11 million journeys, Tech Xplore noted, in order to validate the effectiveness of their proposed algorithms.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Key performance indicators included fuel consumption and CO2 and NOx emissions. They showed that fuel consumption and emissions depended on both vehicle technology and driving behavior, providing a personalized assessment of each driver's environmental footprint, Tech Xplore explained.

This tool could help drivers manage their impact on the environment by sticking to optimal speeds that are more efficient in terms of energy consumption and emissions. Tech Xplore added that incentives for virtuous driving could be offered on a per-user basis along with a sliding scale for parking or access fees.

Many countries in the EU already employ restricted Low Emission Zones, where only certain vehicles have access, helping reduce vehicle overcrowding and improve the quality of life for residents.

🗣️ Do you think your car gets good gas mileage?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

This new monitoring system could work in tandem with LEZs, where the most polluting vehicles are regulated. Although many deny access to higher-emission vehicles, some could charge more to those vehicles if entry is necessary.

In the U.S., cities such as New York are trying other methods, including congestion pricing, to help reduce the number of vehicles entering certain areas. Although initially challenged, those measures just went into effect, marking a step forward for the environment.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.