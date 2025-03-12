Company reveals game-changing feature of new high-speed train — here's when it will hit the railways

Travelers can expect speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour.

One Swiss company has unveiled a brand-new line of trains that just might usher in the next generation of high-speed rail travel. And it'll be available sooner than you think.

Stadler Rail recently debuted the newest addition to its KISS train collection at the company's factory in St. Margrethen, Switzerland. The six-car train will become the first double-decker available for the Railjet service that runs through countries such as Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

As first reported by Railway Supply, the new model will begin operations in Austria in mid-2026. Travelers aboard the next-gen, high-speed train can expect speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour, which will dramatically decrease travel times.

According to Stadler Rail, the double-decker train will be able to accommodate 480 passengers in its first- and second-class cabins. The train will also feature dining areas and storage space for bicycles and wheelchairs.

In a study published in the Humanities and Social Sciences Communications journal, a team of researchers concluded that high-speed railways reduce carbon emissions. They also said that high-speed railways promote "eco-friendly development" and offer a transition to more sustainable energy sources.

In 2023, ÖBB, which operates the Railjet service, signed a massive $633 million deal with Stadler to replenish its fleet of trains. The deal included 14 of the new six-car, double-decker trains.

Once the railway infrastructure expansion is completed in more countries, the double-decker trains will run in wider service areas. The move will allow a larger part of the population to enjoy shorter commutes while contributing to a cleaner environment.

Since the 1800s, human activity has been a driving force in increasing the global temperature at a rate that had not been seen for millennia.

As more people turn to public transportation and mass transit, we can help turn the tide of climate change. By reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and other harmful emissions, we can work on cooling our planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.