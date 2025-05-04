Elon Musk under fire after new report exposes controversial project: 'It is appalling'

Some people support the project for its economic potential — but the facts don't all add up.

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues making a name for himself in the world of artificial intelligence, recent accusations say he may be severely damaging the area where his project is located.

According to an article in the Guardian, Musk is building a supercomputer for his company, xAI, in Memphis, Tennessee, and nearby residents are already noticing the negative effects.

Per the Guardian, xAI has brought in 35 or more portable methane gas turbines, enough to power a city, to help run its supercomputer — without air permits. Methane is a key contributor to planet-harming and people-harming pollution, and this massive amount justifiably struck a chord with concerned citizens and officials alike.

While some people, like Memphis Mayor Paul Young, support Musk's project, as it could contribute to the area's economy, the facts are not quite straight.

"I've talked to the xAI leadership team," Young claimed, per WREG Memphis. "There are 35, but there are only 15 that are on. The other ones are stored on the site."

But he was directly contradicted when overhead thermal footage showed 33 were emitting heat.

A senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, Amanda Garcia, spoke on the issues, saying to the Guardian, "It is appalling that xAI would operate more than 30 methane gas turbines."

Generative AI's environmental and health impact is not newfound. On top of the heat and pollution created while fueling it, a whole lot of water is needed to cool it down.

A "Deny The Permit" rally was held by upset citizens on May 1 to fight back against xAI's permit application for using the gas turbines, according to Fox 13 News Memphis.

By educating yourself on critical climate issues, like the people of Memphis, you can do your part in protecting our world and your health.

