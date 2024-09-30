Elon Musk's AI startup under fire for allegedly endangering Tennesseans' health: 'Already having significant ... impact'

Elon Musk's xAI uses gas turbines to power its data center in Memphis, Tennessee, without a permit, which adds to the already severe smog problem.

According to CNBC, xAI opened a data center in June. Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter) announcing that 100,000 of Nvidia's H100 processors were training AI models for xAI.

What's happening?

Data centers require a lot of energy, so the company has installed at least 18 natural gas turbines, and more may be coming.

At the end of August, the Southern Environmental Law Center sent letters to the health department in Shelby County and the Environmental Protection Agency on behalf of environmental and health groups. The letter is accusing xAI of using gas turbines without a permit. It also highlights the polluting gases that the turbines emit.

While the company's long-term goal is to use utility power, Memphis Light, Gas and Water only provides 50 megawatts, and the facility requires another 100 megawatts. The utility agency is in the process of making improvements to provide more power for the data center.

According to CNBC, the Shelby County Health Department said it doesn't have the authority to regulate these gas turbines until they have been there for at least a year. The department added that the turbines fall under the EPA's purview.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why are xAI's gas turbines concerning?

Memphis already has poor air quality because of its smog problem. The American Lung Association has awarded the county an F grade for its air quality.

The turbines are emitting toxic gases called nitrogen oxides. Low levels of these polluting gases can be harmful to humans, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These gases can irritate the lungs, throat, and eyes and can cause you to experience shortness of breath, tiredness, nausea, and coughing.

🗣️ Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The CDC said that high levels of these gases can cause "rapid burning, spasms, and swelling of tissues in the throat and upper respiratory tract."

A senior attorney with the Tennessee office of the Southern Environmental Law Center, Amanda Garcia, told CNBC the turbines are "already having significant health and environmental impact on the surrounding community."

Southern Environmental Law Center's letter stated that the turbines can emit about 130 tons of polluting gases a year. This amount would rank it as the "ninth-largest source of the pollutants in the county," per CNBC.

What's being done about xAI's gas turbines?

After the EPA received several inquiries and letters, it told NPR it was "looking into the matter."

This isn't the first time Musk has come under fire for environmental concerns. Last year, Musk's The Boring Company planned on dumping 142,500 gallons of wastewater into the Colorado River daily. According to CNBC, the company never received a permit for this and was fined by Texas environmental regulators.

One way you can help prevent companies from doing similar things is by using your purchasing power for good. You can buy from companies that have eco-friendly practices.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.