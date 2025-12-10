Driver shares shocking video of scary road rage incident: 'That's not easy'

Vandalism or other damage to electric vehicles is, unfortunately, a common occurrence. While Teslas experienced an onslaught of damage in early 2025, the issue of messing with EVs is actually not new.

In a Reddit post from two years ago on the subreddit r/TeslaCam, a user shared a video of a man taking EV destruction to the next level.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

"A low-life in Scarborough, Toronto, Canada," the user captioned the video, which shows the man punching the Tesla owner's passenger mirror.

Though this instance seems to be attributed to a driving-related incident, anti-environmentalists are also known for wreaking havoc on the EV community.

One person had their charging port severely damaged due to a vandal, and another had their EV vandalized by someone while they were away on vacation.





Switching to an EV comes with a variety of benefits for both owners and the environment. They help cut down the use of dirty fuels, keeping the air cleaner. Plus, they don't require routine oil changes, so they can help drivers save money on maintenance.

Despite these perks, myths about EVs continue to proliferate, likely leading to these unjust acts of vandalism or outrage toward them.

While common pushback on EVs revolves around the fact that millions of tons of minerals still need to be dug up for EV batteries, it is important to note that we're already extracting billions of tons of dirty fuels from the earth every year, and these are not reusable.

With Tesla vandals in particular, some point to the company's CEO, Elon Musk, as the reason for the vandalism. Though Musk's involvement in U.S. politics was troubling to some, the destruction of EVs creates an ecosystem of fear, which is not conducive to a greener future. Plus, all in all, it's never okay to damage someone else's property.

Commenters on the post of the EV puncher shared their disgust with the angry actions and suggested ways the car owner could deal with the issue.

"Easy lawsuit in small claims," one user said.

Another added, "He's lucky that wasn't my car mirror he was breaking… Good on you for not reacting, that's not easy."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



