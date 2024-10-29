Tesla driver shares frustrating video after leaving car in mostly empty parking garage: 'Absolutely despicable'

"What could have possibly provoked this action from her?"

Electric vehicles draw a lot of hate, and one encounter in a nearly empty parking garage showed just how ridiculous it can get.

YouTuber Wham Baam Teslacam (@WhamBaamTeslacam) shared a short video of the incident, in which a woman parks a Jeep Cherokee next to a Tesla, exits the SUV, walks around the back of it, and delivers a swift kick to the EV's rear bumper.

Apparently, she didn't anticipate activating an alarm on the vehicle. She began to scoot away and then stopped in her tracks, staring in disbelief before glancing around furtively. She also didn't realize the whole thing would be caught on camera by Tesla's Sentry Mode.

Lunch in hand and purse hanging from her arm, the woman cut a meme-worthy figure as she looked over her shoulder in astonishment, perhaps hoping that standing still as a statue would make her invisible. The scene ended after she sidestepped away in slow-motion horror with her life choices seemingly washing over her face.

One YouTube commenter said: "What could have possibly provoked this action from her? Absolutely despicable!"

Maybe one of these EV abusers can explain the issue, but until then, the rest of us can wonder what the big deal is. The autos save their owners money, and they keep heat-trapping pollution out of the atmosphere.

If you hear arguments about their detrimental batteries, you can set the record straight: EV battery production requires millions of tons of metals mined from the Earth, but dirty energy sources are extracted at a rate of billions of tons per year.

EVs even perform better in cold weather than gas-guzzling vehicles, and drivers say the experience is so positive that they'll buy another. One reason is because they can get 140 miles per gallon equivalent, and another is the $1,500 in annual gas and maintenance savings.

The pollution avoided, which amounts to 4.5 tons per household every year, helps slow the overheating of our planet and prevent negative health outcomes.

There's probably no amount of information that would convince this or other "Karens," but EVs are good — even for them.

There's probably no amount of information that would convince this or other "Karens," but EVs are good — even for them.