Tesla driver shares frustrating video after leaving car at parking garage: 'This makes my blood boil'

Teslas are equipped with cameras that have captured many incidents of vandalism nationwide.

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: Reddit

Despite their cost-saving and pollution-reducing benefits, Teslas make a statement and can be polarizing vehicles in today's world. 

In a viral Reddit post to r/TeslaModel3, one Tesla driver shared footage of a driver vandalizing their vehicle by banging his car door into it and then keying the side of the car. 

Tesla Vandalism in LA
byu/StreamKimPetras inTeslaModel3

The original poster elaborated in the comment section, "$900 and 4 days estimated repair time. Police report & insurance claim filed, the question is, was it worth the vandalism charge?" 

The incident occurred at the Westfield Century City in LA, and the shopping center banned the vandal's license plate from ever entering the parking structure again. 

Yet EVs are crucial to reducing our world's reliance on dirty energy sources like gasoline and diesel.

Watch now: Expert explains key contributor to recent wave of intense hurricanes

Vandalism is not a mature or reasonable way to express opinions about controversial topics like the mining activity needed to make electric batteries. It is also unfair to stereotype or discriminate against EV owners by harming their personal property for no good reason. 

EVs are not just for the rich and elite. Technological advancements and state and federal incentives make them affordable and practical, and after purchase, EVs have low maintenance and refueling costs. They also produce no planet-warming emissions out on the road. 

Fortunately, video footage and public awareness about EV vandalism are helping to curb injustices and hold vandals accountable for their actions. 

"This makes my blood boil," one Redditor wrote in the comments.

A Reddit user wrote, "Boy, he seemed to make every effort to give you every piece of information you need to make him pay for it."

"I'm sorry this happened. Thank you for filing a police report," another Redditor commented

