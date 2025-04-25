  • Business Business

Tesla hacker reveals upcoming performance upgrades that could set new standards for EVs: 'Always nice to get sneak peeks into what Tesla is doing next'

Two possible new features have electric vehicle fans excited.

by Kristen Carr
There is some excited speculation from the website Not a Tesla App about new Tesla features that might be coming with the next software update.

"It is always nice to get sneak peeks into what Tesla is doing next," the article's author, Karan Singh, stated, explaining that their source was their favorite Tesla hacker, Greentheonly.

The two possible new features that have electric vehicle fans excited are "Tire Fill Assist" and "Routing Option: Lower Price."

The "Tire Fill Assist" feature is thought to be able to relay real-time information to the vehicle owner via Bluetooth, which would make it easier to keep track of tire pressure. 

It might include an option to check the tire pressure while the tire is being filled in real-time and give audio reminders on the vehicle's internal or external speakers when the tire pressure is approaching its limit. 

The potential "Routing Option: Lower Price" feature would allow vehicle owners to choose a route with charging station pricing and toll roads taken into consideration. Drivers could choose to select a route based on cost savings over route distance.

Tesla sales have declined by 13% compared to Q1 of 2024, with the downward trend attributed partially to increased competition from other electric vehicle makers and high-profile recalls of certain Tesla models — as well as CEO Elon Musk's actions as a special government employee as the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency

Even before Musk came under scrutiny for his increased involvement in politics, Teslas were targets for vandalism, sparking outrage among EV drivers. 

EV sales, in general, however, have been on the rise, up 11.4% year over year in the first quarter of 2025, according to Cox Automotive's Kelley Blue Book

One reason for this is EVs offer perks that gas-powered vehicles do not. For one, switching from a gas-powered vehicle to an EV is a more planet-friendly option. 

Since EVs don't release any tailpipe fumes, they account for much less air pollution than gas-guzzlers over their lifetimes — pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet and exacerbates respiratory conditions. They also help drivers save money, since EVs don't need as much maintenance. Charging is also much more cost-effective than filling up at a gas pump. 

Ultimately, Not a Tesla App predicted that the potential Tesla software updates, while small, will "undoubtedly improve the experience if the driver is in one of these circumstances."

