EV expert reveals the best cars to replace your Tesla — see which models top the list

Tesla isn't the only electric vehicle in the game anymore. Many legacy automakers have made good EVs, too, which some Tesla owners are now switching to.

The scoop

According to a Recurrent report, many Tesla drivers are trading in their EVs for ones from Volkswagen, Ford, Kia, and ‍Hyundai.

For drivers who loved the Tesla Supercharging network, the Kia EV6 comes with super-quick charging. One new EV6 owner said they had plenty of range to go for 3.5 hours and then stopped at an Electrify America charging station to use credits. According to the report, they said it "added 40% range in about 13 minutes."

Another perk they found was that the EV6 is a smoother and quieter ride than the Model Y.

Additionally, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is gaining popularity. According to the report, its sales increased by 26.9% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

"The Mach-E has better interior, styling, power, sound system, and trunk and frunk space," a convert said.

The Volkswagen ID.4 seems to be the most popular choice for both first-time EV buyers and repeat buyers. A former Model Y owner prefers the ID.4 to Tesla.

"It's a smoother ride, it's got a way better turning radius, and it feels more spacious inside," they said.

The only advantage Tesla has over the Volkswagen EV is its Supercharging network, but Volkswagen will gain access to it in July, so that advantage won't last long.

For Tesla EV owners who want to switch to one of these, the used EV market is heating up. With the used market growing, it makes it easier for first-time EV buyers to switch, too.

Recurrent helps you sell your EV. When you sell a gas-powered car, you generally have the records of oil changes and maintenance. That's not the case for EVs. That's where Recurrent comes in.

You register your EV for free with Recurrent to track your car's data. Then, you can use that data to sell the car and get, on average, $1,400 more for your vehicle.

How it's helping

Driving an EV can save you $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance, but it can also be much better for the environment.

Studies already show how driving an EV can reduce polluting gases. For example, a San Francisco study collected data between 2018 and 2022 by placing 57 sensors in the area to monitor toxic gases. The data showed that polluting gases were reduced by 1.8% each year.

The number may seem small now, but imagine how big it could become as more people switch to EVs.

What everyone's saying

The one downside of these EVs was that the software wasn't as good as Tesla's, but even that wasn't a significant deterrent.

"Commands take ~15 seconds to confirm, but it's not actually a problem once you're used to it," a Hyundai Ioniq 5 driver said.

"The driver assistance tech is pretty good on it, reminiscent of some earlier iterations of Tesla AP," a Kia EV6 exclaimed. "Having real sensors is nice for things like blind spot monitoring and parking."

