Tesla hits major milestone despite ongoing obstacles: 'Tesla still leads'

Tesla just hit a major milestone, and it happened in one of the most electric vehicle-friendly countries in the world.

After Tesla's rocky start to 2025, its revamped Model Y became the best-selling vehicle in Norway in March, according to Teslarati.

The all-electric crossover moved 1,819 units, bringing its total for the first quarter to 2,792 — more than any other vehicle sold in the country.

That's especially notable considering deliveries of the Model Y were delayed in January and February because of production upgrades at Tesla's factories in Texas, California, Germany, and China.

However, as shipments ramped up in March, demand quickly followed — a sign that enthusiasm for EVs remains strong in Norway, where nearly 90% of new cars are electric, per Reuters.

The momentum in Norway stands in contrast to Tesla's wider Q1 performance and its numbers worldwide. While increased EV options on the market are one factor influencing the company's steep sales and stock drops, many customers have also abandoned the brand because of CEO Elon Musk's political viewpoints and activities.

In Germany, for instance, Tesla sold 2,229 vehicles in March, a 42.5% drop compared to the same month last year, per Teslarati. Aversion to the brand is especially high in Germany in light of Musk's support for a far-right-wing party, whose co-founder "has engaged in Holocaust trivialization" and whose leader in Thuringia has been fined by German courts for using an outlawed Nazi slogan, per the Anti-Defamation League.

Even so, the Model Y's success in Norway highlights how regional EV adoption depends heavily on strong policy support and infrastructure.

That's good news for drivers and the planet. EVs don't burn gas, meaning they avoid the harmful carbon pollution that is tied to traditional vehicles, which are a major contributor to the air and heat-trapping pollution that's warming the planet. Plus, electric cars can save consumers money over time thanks to lower fuel and maintenance costs.

Tesla has been making moves to make EV ownership easier. The company has opened up its Supercharger network in Sweden to other EV brands and lowered prices across its lineup.

It has also supported resale access and refurbished parts, all steps that make owning an EV more practical and affordable for more people. Earlier this year, Tesla announced additional discounts on new purchases, and its growing used vehicle program is helping more drivers make the switch at a lower cost.

"Even when everyone is selling poorly, Tesla still leads," one user said in response to the Teslarati article.

Another noted, "These numbers represent vehicles pre-ordered over many months… maybe new sales will keep up, maybe they won't."

