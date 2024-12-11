Kia debuts updated electric model that comes with major new perks — and it should qualify for massive US tax credits

Kia's new 2025 model EV6 debuted during November's LA Auto Show, and the stylish mid-size crossover has a cool trick.

An all-new, more capable battery with an impressive vehicle-to-load capability means you can use the vehicle to power your house if paired with a Wallbox Quasar bidirectional charger, as Electrek reported.

According to Electrek, the new 84-kilowatt-hour battery on the higher trim levels of the Kia EV6 has a better vehicle-to-load power rating than the Ford F-150 Lightning's.

That's an incredible feature to have in a world going through a notable climate shift, which is exacerbating extreme weather conditions. Storms and wildfires are already causing increasing instances of power outages, according to the University of Colorado Boulder, and having a car that acts as a clean, quiet generator is a great investment in home safety.

Not to mention, driving a car without tailpipe pollution helps reduce the amount of carbon contributing to the changing climate and a rapidly warming planet.

The new battery provides excellent range for the EV6, too. The rear-wheel-drive trim level equipped with the 84-kilowatt-hour battery can travel up to 319 miles on a charge, according to Car and Driver — or 295 with all-wheel-drive. The base model comes with a smaller 63-kilowatt-hour battery for 240 miles per charge. That's nothing to sneeze at, either.

Another useful feature of the new EV6 is its native NACS port. That's Tesla's charging standard, so the EV6 can use Tesla Superchargers without an adapter, as Electrek noted. It charges quickly, too, from 10-80% in less than 18 minutes when plugged into a 350-kilowatt fast charger.

"[The charging speed is] for real," wrote Car and Driver.

There are some changes to the interior and exterior styling of the new EV6, as well as infotainment updates, as Car and Driver detailed. But it's that new battery tech and the NACS port that make this car an attractive option for EV shoppers.

There's one more thing to like about the new EV6: It's built in the United States. That means the new EV6 should be eligible for full federal EV tax credits funded by the Inflation Reduction Act. That's a major incentive.

The automotive press is a big fan of the EV6.

"If you're looking for a practical and fun-to-drive electric crossover, put the 2025 Kia EV6 on your shopping list," wrote Car and Driver.

"One of the best EVs out there," wrote Electrek.

