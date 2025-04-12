Volkswagen unveils high-tech updates to one of its all-electric models: 'Excited that I made the switch'

Volkswagen has revealed pricing for its 2025 ID.4 electric vehicles, according to Car and Driver.

The 2025 refresh was announced in September, headlined by a new voice assistant powered by ChatGPT — provided drivers have an active subscription.

There will be a total of seven different trims for the 2025 Volkswagen ID.4, broken up into Entry, S, and S Plus series. ID.4 models with 82 kWh batteries will be the first ones off the production line, while versions with smaller 62 kWh powerpacks will be available later.

The Entry-series 282-hp rear-wheel-drive Pro model starts at $45,095. Meanwhile, the all-wheel drive 335-hp version has a suggested retail price from $48,995.

The Pro S starts at $50,195, and its AWD sibling will be going for $54,095. For that added cost, owners get fancier interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable seats, ventilated front seats, and a few other bells and whistles.

The all-wheel drive S Plus caps off the family at $57,295. It has larger 21-inch wheels, heated rear seats, and an upgraded audio system.

Electric vehicles are a great investment. Rising gas prices mean you'll earn back a lot of the cost of an EV in fuel savings relatively quickly. Combined with rebates, you can even take the sting out of that initial outlay. Skipping the gas also means skipping fumes that can have a harmful impact on your health.

Best of all, eliminating tailpipe emissions is good news for the environment. Light-duty transportation accounts for a hefty chunk of pollution. Even taking the environmental footprint of EV manufacturing into account, they are certainly better for the planet than dirty-fuel-powered cars.

Despite issues with a recall in the latter half of 2024, the ID.4 has still sold quite well in European markets. The reception of the latest model has been mixed, though.

"It is very disappointing to see VW sitting back and not doing anything this year when they really need to be upping the game to stay in the race!" said one Reddit commenter. "The Ioniq5 is getting some significant updates for 2025, including a larger battery and J3400 port. VW should be doing the same."

"It's definitely growing on me!" said one owner. "Excited that I made the switch to electric!"

