Tesla hit with shocking sales news in major market: 'Nowhere near the level we are used to'

In Norway, where 97% of new car sales are electric vehicles, Tesla has lost its title as the bestselling EV brand.

As The Driven reported, Volkswagen now sells over twice as many EVs in Norway as Tesla.

Tesla sales have declined not only in the United States but also in Europe. Analysts attribute this trend, at least partly, to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's polarizing involvement in politics and with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, potentially making the ownership of a Tesla feel like a political statement to some drivers.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen took over 20% of the market share of new car sales in April, compared with just 8.6% for Tesla. Three of the five bestselling cars in Norway are Volkswagens: the ID.4, ID.7, and ID.3.

Although Tesla sales in Norway are down, the Tesla Model Y still topped the chart as the bestselling car model in April.

According to Øyvind Solberg Thorsen, the director of Norway's Road Traffic Information Council, "Tesla is nowhere near the level we are used to, you can't pretend otherwise," per The Drive.

"It may be a sign that many people now find that other brands are just as interesting and have just as much to offer in roughly the same price segment," he added.

While this news from Norway may be discouraging for Tesla, it's positive news for EVs in general.

The overall number of electric cars on Norwegian roads is increasing, and tax law changes have made EVs even more enticing and accessible for drivers over the years, according to El País.

Regarding Norway's EV momentum, one adviser and investor in Norway commented in a LinkedIn post, "As Norway continues to lead by example, the collaboration between policymakers, industry stakeholders, and #CPOs like Recharge remains crucial in paving the way for a greener future. Other countries have a lot to learn here!"

"I'm looking forward to seeing how the new and fairly affordable smaller BEV models get on in Norway," a CleanTechnica writer commented. "I'm also interested to see whether tax policy regarding the residual powertrains will turn to tackling diesel and HEV sales."

