Tesla's all-electric Semi completes major real-world pilot programs: 'Matched the performance of its diesel counterparts'

"The vehicle performed well across a variety of routes."

Tesla's all-electric Semi truck just cleared another milestone — real-world testing with two major logistics players. ArcBest and thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services wrapped up separate three-week pilot programs, running the trucks through challenging, real-world conditions, Not a Tesla App reported.

ArcBest reported that its Semi truck logged 4,494 miles while averaging 321 miles per day. When it comes to energy efficiency, the truck's energy use was 1.55 kilowatt-hours per mile. "The vehicle performed well across a variety of routes — including the 7,200 climb over Donner Pass — and generally matched the performance of its diesel counterparts," ArcBest shared in a press release.

ABF demo of Tesla Semi ran with efficiency of 1.55kWh/mi https://t.co/3DyM3lqBGg — Dan Priestley (@danWpriestley) July 9, 2025

The Semi also received positive feedback from drivers, who praised the electric vehicle for its "comfort, safety, and ease of use," according to ArcBest. Features like the center-seat configuration and enhanced visibility contributed to a better operator experience.

In a separate test, thyssenkrupp ran a winter trial that tested the Semi over 5,000 miles under different conditions while traversing Altamont Pass.

"The Tesla Semi aligns with our ongoing commitment to sustainability and operational excellence," said Bob Denehy, chief commercial officer at thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services, in a press release. He added that its built-in diagnostics, operational efficiency, and reduced environmental impact make it a strong fit for the company's evolving logistics strategy.

This progress comes as Tesla faces headwinds. Global deliveries fell 13.5% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year — with 384,122 vehicles delivered, as The Wall Street Journal reported. That puts pressure on the Semi to perform as competition intensifies from both legacy automakers and rising Chinese EV brands.

For consumers and businesses, this signals more than just a trucking upgrade. Widespread EV adoption could cut transportation pollution significantly and lower long-term operating costs.

At home, installing solar panels dramatically increases the cost savings of EV ownership since fueling with solar energy is cheaper than public charging. EnergySage simplifies comparing quotes from trusted local installers and can help you save up to $10,000 on installations.

On social media, the Semi news garnered mixed reactions.

"I was really cheering for this thing but damn, we're closing in on almost a decade since it was announced and it's still in trials," one Reddit user said.

Another commented: "Seems impressive to me as I get ~1.2 kwh / mile while towing certain trailers with my F150 Lightning."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.