Company unveils battery breakthrough that could eliminate key roadblock to mass EV rollout: 'Can reduce carbon emissions and resource consumption'

An article by Charged EVs reported that OneD Battery Sciences has developed SINANODE silicon anode technology. This innovation can help reduce electric vehicle batteries' carbon emissions and resource consumption.

Anode materials — the negative electrodes in EV batteries — are a vital component of EV battery ion flow during charging and discharging. They are made from materials such as graphite, silicon, alloys, metal oxides, and carbon-based materials, and the production can have negative effects on the environment.

Some EV skeptics point out the planet-warming pollution that manufacturing and charging EV batteries creates and cite the environmental impact of the mining process needed for battery production when dismissing the idea that EVs are more environmentally friendly than gas-powered vehicles. While about 30 million tons of elements are, indeed, dug up each year for the production of EV batteries, it has far less impact on the environment when compared to the 16.5 billion tons of materials dug from the earth each year for gas-powered transportation.

Since EVs don't release harmful emissions into the environment from a tailpipe — a significant source of air pollution that has a negative effect on the environment — the more EVs that replace gas-powered vehicles, the better it is for the environment and human health.

Switching to an EV is not a perfect answer to all of our environmental concerns, but it is a step in the right direction.

The SINANODE silicon anode technology is more progress in this right direction, another step toward reducing the carbon footprint of the EV industry while improving anode performance.

"Minviro, which provides lifecycle assessments (LCAs) for businesses in the energy transition, has found that the SINANODE silicon anode technology developed by OneD Battery Sciences for EV batteries can reduce carbon emissions and resource consumption compared to conventional anode materials," the Charged EVs article stated.

OneD is in the process of licensing this new technology to industrial partners in the EV battery supply chain. The goal is to achieve wider industry adoption.

"The findings from this LCA position SINANODE as a sustainable solution to improve the environmental impact of graphite anodes in lithium batteries," OneD explained.

Progress, indeed.

