Tesla gets massive boost as sales surge in key market — here are the details

Tesla sales in the UK grew 14% year-over-year in June, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (and as reported by Teslarati). The electric vehicle maker registered 7,719 units last month, good news amid the brand's global sales challenges throughout the year.

The UK surge coincided with the first deliveries of Tesla's updated Model Y crossover, with new deliveries of the refreshed SUV contributing to the company's momentum in the British market.

The positive sales figures offer Tesla some relief as it works to reverse broader sales trends — global deliveries fell 13% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, with several reports of vehicle inventory being untouched in overflow lots.

Tesla's June success occurred alongside growing competition in the EV marketplace. Chinese automaker BYD saw UK sales rise nearly fourfold (to 2,498 units) in June, pushing total EV car sales up 6.7% year-over-year for total EV sales. One in four new car buyers chose an EV during the month of June.

However, SMMT executive Mike Hawes noted in the article that sales levels remain below regulatory targets for widespread EV adoption: "Further growth in sales, and the sector will rely on increased and improved charging facilities to boost mainstream electric vehicle adoption."

Wider EV adoption helps to reduce harmful air pollution and supports cleaner transportation in the UK and across the world. Electric vehicles produce no tailpipe pollution, improving local air quality and helping reduce the heat-trapping gases that contribute to our planet's overheating (as well as the increasing frequency and damage of severe storms).

