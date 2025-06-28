Tesla observers spot concerning trend at automaker's dealerships: 'They're storing garbage'

Tesla's inventory in the United States can be difficult to track.

Tesla appears to be driving toward a disappointing second quarter of sales after seeing a 13% year-over-year drop in deliveries in Q1. As detailed by Electrek, the automaker's electric vehicles are sitting in overflow lots across the country as inventory stacks up.

In recent weeks, consumers have spotted idle Teslas in lots in Missouri, Nevada, Florida, Ohio, and Michigan, with ClickOnDetroit reporting one strip-mall parking lot in Farmington, Michigan, has had hundreds of Teslas baking in the sun for months.

Electrek noted these lots are unrelated to the company's retail, delivery, or service locations. Perhaps to no one's surprise, given that Tesla has drastically slashed its prices, the oft-recalled and controversially designed Cybertruck is a frequent sighting, including in Farmington.

At the time of the report on June 17, Tesla's inventory also showed a major uptick in Model 3 listings, which have since experienced a slight decrease.

The outlet acknowledged that "Tesla's inventory in the United States can be difficult to track." However, the fact that the automaker is offering record-low lease pricing and subsidized financing with an inventory higher than Q1 suggests trouble, particularly because demand for Teslas has either declined or fallen off a cliff in Canada, parts of Europe, and China.

"Yup. 3 lots near me. Dust covered Cybertrucks, even some new Model Ys," one Electrek commenter wrote, while a ClickOnDetroit viewer said, "They're storing garbage nobody else wants."

It's not all bad news for Tesla, though. While CEO Elon Musk's political activities contributed to Tesla's sliding demand and volatile stocks, some consumers remain loyal, perhaps viewing their support for the brand as a seal of approval for the technology rather than Musk's political viewpoints. Interested parties will likely be able to snag a good deal on a Tesla at this time.

"I'll take one, I need to upgrade," another ClickOnDetroit commenter said.

The EV market is also growing as more drivers awaken to the energy and maintenance cost savings associated with EV ownership — and the fact that EVs contribute to healthier air quality because they don't have heat-trapping tailpipe pollution.

