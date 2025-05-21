Tesla customers shocked after uncovering truth about 'new' vehicles they purchased — and it's part of a discouraging trend

Tesla customers have serious concerns about receiving vehicles that have deteriorated from months of outdoor storage, as one Texas buyer discovered when they learned their "new" Cybertruck had been sitting in a lot since January.

What's happening?

As Techoreon reported, Reza Soltani ordered the truck April 25 and received an immediate notification that his vehicle was ready for pickup. When he questioned the quick turnaround, a Tesla representative revealed the truck had left the factory Jan. 8 — meaning it was exposed to the elements for four-plus months.

Soltani decided not to keep the vehicle.

According to Techoreon, photographers have documented thousands of unsold Cybertrucks piled up outside production facilities. Some vehicles await delivery, while others lack buyers.

The situation reflects a fundamental mismatch between production and demand. Tesla has manufactured far more Cybertrucks than customers want to purchase, leading the company to drastically lower prices and expand into markets such as Saudi Arabia to stabilize sales. Fortune reports that Tesla has reduced Cybertruck production and cut production teams by up to half.

Why is this important for customers?

Buyers who receive vehicles that were stored outdoors for months face potential quality and reliability issues. Electric vehicles suffer particular risks during extended storage, including battery degradation from temperature fluctuations, reduced charge capacity, moisture damage from inadequate ventilation, and possible rust formation.

The Cybertruck already struggles with rapid depreciation due to sky-high repair costs, numerous recalls, and manufacturing problems. Many customers want fresh-from-the-factory vehicles, not units that have weathered months of outdoor exposure. This inventory buildup could also slow the broader transition to electric vehicles if quality concerns discourage potential EV buyers.

What can customers do?

Past Tesla challenges have raised similar customer concerns, from delivery delays to quality control issues that have also impacted sales numbers. This latest inventory crisis adds another layer of uncertainty for potential buyers weighing their options.

Prospective Tesla buyers should ask specific questions about vehicle production dates and storage histories before finalizing purchases. Those concerned about getting older inventory can request documentation showing when their vehicle left the factory.

