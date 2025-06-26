Officials issue urgent warning after torrential rain kills man in car: 'Rapidly rising water levels'

Deadly flash flooding swept through Dallas in early June, claiming at least one life and highlighting the growing threat that extreme weather events pose to communities across Texas.

Torrential rain created rapidly rising water that trapped vehicles under an Interstate 635 bridge, killing an adult man who couldn't escape his submerged car, according to a report by Fox Weather.

What's happening?

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to Park Central Drive just after midnight on June 4, following a 911 call from someone reporting their vehicle was stuck in high water under the bridge. Emergency crews found two cars submerged due to "rapidly rising water levels," according to local officials.

While two people escaped from one vehicle, rescue teams had to wait for the flash flooding to go down before searching the second car, where they discovered the deceased driver.

Dallas experienced record rainfall in January 2025, with a storm dropping 4.1 inches of rain that month for the highest tally in 13 years.

Why is increased flooding important?

Several factors are coming together to make flooding more dangerous in Dallas. Texas's climate is changing, with most of the state warming between one-half and one degree Fahrenheit in the past century, making rainstorms more intense and floods more severe.

These flooding events cause dangers like drowning, exposure to contaminated water, electrocution from downed power lines, and more. Around 12% of buildings in Dallas face significant flooding risks, with those at-risk buildings averaging a 37% chance of experiencing flooding around 1.4 feet deep in the next 30 years.

The triple threat of increased rainfall (due to the changing climate), rapid urbanization that reduces the land's ability to absorb water, and rising sea levels is creating a perfect storm with disastrous results, damaging homes and communities, forcing insurance premiums higher, and putting lives at risk.

What's being done about flooding?

Dallas has been attempting to implement flood mitigation strategies. The success of green infrastructure in areas like Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood is inspiring new citywide projects to strengthen drainage systems and update building codes to match future conditions.

Having a flood preparedness plan can save lives when storms threaten your community. Identify multiple evacuation routes and keep emergency supplies — such as potable water and flashlights — easily accessible. Never attempt to drive through flooded roads — just six inches of moving water can knock an adult off their feet.

