Elon Musk remains quiet as concerning Tesla crash reports continue to pile up: 'My husband died in an unexplained and inexplicable accident'

The electric vehicle automaker Tesla has reportedly received thousands of customer complaints about crashes, unintended acceleration, and braking issues.

However, many Tesla drivers remain dissatisfied with the company's response to these safety concerns and its data practices in resolving their complaints.

What's happening?

As the Guardian reported, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has remained quiet about his cars' crash data, raising safety questions about the brand.

Tesla EVs generate a massive amount of data. But so far, Tesla has only been willing to share small portions of that data, even in the event of a crash.

The Guardian's investigation revealed that Tesla's crash data "black boxes" aren't fireproof and don't provide much useful information to drivers.

Tesla safety complaints have been coming from drivers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Many of these complaints stem from incidents involving EVs crashing into walls or other vehicles and unexpectedly accelerating or braking abruptly. Some have even caused deaths, for which the exact cause has yet to be determined.

"My husband died in an unexplained and inexplicable accident," wrote Anke Schuster, the surviving wife of the crash victim, per the Guardian. "I lost my husband. His four daughters lost their father. And no one ever cared."

Another driver reported that "while my wife was driving with our baby in the car, it suddenly accelerated out of nowhere."

Why are EV safety complaints significant?

Safety studies show that Tesla EVs are among the safest cars to drive and are among the brands with the fewest accident fatalities. Tesla EVs are durable, meticulously designed, and continuously updated to improve safety features.

However, EV automakers must address safety complaints and provide the attention and response they deserve.

The Guardian's report suggests Tesla could be doing more to instill confidence in consumers — and raises questions about whether it could be doing more to keep drivers safe.

Driver complaints alert EV manufacturers to potential issues, allowing them to correct the problems and ensure people's safety on the roads. Addressing safety complaints also enhances consumer confidence in EVs and alleviates drivers' concerns about EV ownership.

What's being done to improve EV safety and transparency?

EV manufacturers must take customer complaints seriously and fix safety issues to improve their vehicles and help drivers feel confident behind the wheel. If they fail to do so, it could slow down a transition to EVs that contribute to a cleaner, greener planet with less air pollution.

EV drivers also experience significant savings on energy and maintenance while setting a positive example for others to follow.

Meanwhile, researchers are developing new methods to predict and prevent EV malfunctions, thereby improving the safety and efficiency of their vehicles.

Investigations into EV brand safety issues are holding automakers accountable for potential negligence and ensuring they adhere to the highest safety standards.

Fortunately, there are numerous EV options available on the market today, allowing drivers to choose from a wide range of brands and models. It's highly recommended to learn about and compare safety features and complaints about EVs you are considering before making an electric vehicle purchase.

