Study finds Tesla among car brands with fewest fatal accident statistics — here's how other top automakers compare

Switching to a Tesla from a gas-guzzler could help you cut down more than just your fuel budget or your transportation pollution — it could also save your life.

Which cars are the safest to drive nowadays? A new statistic from vehicle history company EpicVIN puts Teslas in the top three, according to Teslarati.

It's no secret that every car model is built differently, and those discrepancies are on full display when it comes to crashes. That means that a useful measure of car safety is to look at accidents where there are fatalities and see how many fatal injuries occurred.

In other words, how well did the car protect the people inside? EpicVIN has calculated that, and the results are surprising.

There is a perception, backed by the findings of groups such as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, that bigger and heavier cars are generally safer in crashes, at least for their occupants, with other factors being equal. Makers of larger vehicles like Ram and Land Rover did top the EpicVIN list. According to Teslarati, only 18.68% and 23.65% of total occupants in fatal crashes sustained a fatal injury in those automakers' cars, respectively.

However, Teslarati reported that companies offering smaller and mid-sized vehicles also made the top 10. Those included Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and, all the way at number three with only 28.78% of occupants sustaining a fatal injury, Tesla.

"One would assume [larger vehicles] would provide better results in a high-speed accident," commented Jurgis Plikaitis, CEO of EpicVIN, per Teslarati. "However … further research would be needed to show this."

Tesla's high ranking shows the electric vehicle industry's progress over the last decade. It's clear that these days, switching to a Tesla from a gas-guzzler could help you cut down more than just your fuel budget or your transportation pollution — it could also save your life.

Plus, EVs are no longer a luxury reserved for only the wealthy. Instead, thanks to the company's price cuts and the Inflation Reduction Act's tax incentives, the initial investment on many Tesla models is now more attainable than ever.

