Tesla Cybertruck owner shares unbelievable video following hit-and-run accident: 'If you're ever in an argument with another car, you will win'

The owner of the Tesla later revealed the Cybertruck had no body damage.

A Tesla Cybertruck was in a hit-and-run collision on the freeway, yet amazingly suffered zero damage.

According to Teslarati, the vehicle was cruising down the highway when a Ford Mustang quickly swerved into the Cybertruck. The Mustang appeared to have damage in the Teslacam footage, but the owner of the Tesla later revealed the Cybertruck had no body damage.

Tesla Cybertrucks come with an ultra-hard stainless-steel exterior. The owner of this particular vehicle opted to have paint protection film installed on the all-electric truck. After the collision, the video shows the PPF being removed to reveal a damage-free surface.

The Megawatts (@themegawatts) posted the footage to Instagram, with a fuller video on YouTube.

After getting a new layer of PPF installed, the Cybertruck was as good as new.

Tesla went to great lengths to create an electric pick-up truck that's as tough as its competitors in the gas-powered market. In addition to the stainless-steel exoskeleton, these vehicles also sport armor glass that "can resist the impact of a baseball at 70 mph or class 4 hail."

The trucks also have an 11,000 pounds towing capacity and a super-tough composite bed, nixing the need for a liner. With 340 miles of estimated range, this truck is equipped to serve a large consumer base. Since accidents are sometimes unavoidable, knowing your vehicle will be cheaper to fix should you find yourself in one is also a great selling point.

These efforts and others made by Tesla, like providing long-lasting car batteries, are helping to make EVs a great option for more people, steering us all toward a cleaner and safer future.

Additionally, Tesla has lowered the cost of some of its vehicles and is working on lowering the cost of insurance for them. The more accessible EVs are to everyday consumers, the fewer gas-powered vehicles there will be on the road causing toxic air pollution.

Tesla has quite the fleet of EVs for consumers to choose from, especially with the addition of the ultra-tough Cybertruck. At a Cybertruck delivery event in late 2023, Elon Musk commented, "If you're ever in an argument with another car, you will win."

