Tesla doubles Robotaxi service for second time in mere weeks: 'Things are moving fast'

Tesla just made it a lot more likely that people in Austin, Texas, will be able to catch a self-driving taxi, NotATeslaApp has reported.

The company has expanded its Robotaxi service area again as of early August, doubling its coverage for the second time in under two months. The city's network now spans about 85 square miles, meaning more people can try an all-electric trip and skip burning the gasoline.

The rapid expansion suggests Tesla is confident in the service, reported NotATeslaApp, which added: "Things are moving fast."

With the larger service area, Tesla will likely need more vehicles to keep wait times short. It could also mean more people getting invited to the Early Access program.

The company is meanwhile building a network in the San Francisco Bay Area, though there have been some delays there. Other cities are also in Tesla's sights. In California, the likes of Google and Amazon are in on the self-driving game as well.

Tesla's sales have been under pressure this year, perhaps at least partially due to disfavor over chief executive officer Elon Musk's activities in politics. In the second quarter, deliveries slipped again by about 13.5%, according to The Guardian. In late July, Fast Company noted that revenue had dropped 12%, marking Tesla's steepest quarterly decline in more than a decade.

Musk warned this might mean "a few rough quarters," Business Insider reported. Amid those declines, Tesla said it would boost focus on its more affordable electric vehicle plans and its Robotaxi rollout to help revive sales, per Reuters.

Referring to the latest expansion, Musk wrote on X, seemingly to temper expectations, "This will substantially reduce the need for driver attention, but some complex intersections, heavy weather or unusual events will still require attention."

Nonetheless, Robotaxi rides can help keep costs down and reduce pollution, so it will be exciting to see how the service develops. Instead of driving or even owning a car, customers can order an electric ride, and each trip can replace a gas-powered journey, cutting harmful emissions that warm the planet.

