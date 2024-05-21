Governments approve law to cut air pollution from heavy-duty vehicles — here's what it means for manufacturers

Not only will this new law protect residents in the short term, but it will also pave the way for a more sustainable future.

A groundbreaking new law has been approved by the European Union, and some are calling it the "most ambitious" step taken toward reducing harmful planet-warming pollution.

According to Reuters, the new law will require heavy-duty vehicles — generally classified according to weight — to be nearly pollution-free as of 2040.

Specifically, truck manufacturers will need to cut out 90% of their carbon dioxide pollution, meaning they'll need to sell mostly electric or hydrogen-fueled vehicles to offset any diesel sales up to that point.

The law also strengthened existing targets, requiring a 45% reduction in pollution by 2030 — up from a 30% goal — and a 65% reduction by 2035. Additionally, 90% of new urban buses sold in the EU will produce zero tailpipe pollution by 2030; that number will increase to 100% in 2035.

Examples of heavy-duty vehicles targeted in this legislation include urban buses, cement mixers, semi trucks, and even certain pickup trucks. Currently, these heavy-duty, diesel-powered vehicles produce a quarter of the EU's emissions. With the transportation sector responsible for close to 25% of global pollution, this is a critical area to target for climate advocates.

And this pollution isn't just harmful to the planet — it's dangerous for human life as well. Specifically, atmospheric carbon dioxide has been linked to many adverse health outcomes, including an increased risk of cognitive issues, kidney issues, cancerous growths, and more.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Fortunately, not only will this new law protect EU residents in the short term, but it will also pave the way for a more sustainable future. The legislation is part of the European Green Deal, the goal of which is to make Europe "the first climate neutral continent."

Globally, other continents lag behind these goals, but some steps are being taken. In the U.S., the new Inflation Reduction Act provides key incentives for vehicle owners to switch to a pollution-free EV. Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has seen success piloting an electric semi truck and an electric pickup truck, and other companies are working on manufacturing diesel-free trains, which could be rolled out around the world.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.