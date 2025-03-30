The internet is abuzz with rumors about Tesla's potential game-changing new partnership: 'Strengthen its position'

It was purely speculation, but rumors about Tesla acquiring several Nissan factories in the United States generated excitement among investors, Traders Union reported.

This plan was proposed by a group of influential figures, including former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and former Tesla board member Hiromichi Mizuno — though Mizuno later denied involvement.

The proposal would make Tesla a strategic investor in Nissan. Earlier this year, a potential merger between Nissan and Honda fell through, which led the major automaker to seek other partners in order to, as Traders Union phrased it, "strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving automotive market."

However, while the acquisition of U.S. factories could expand Tesla's presence in that market, many analysts expressed doubt about the idea. In fact, Mizuno said in a post on X that this would likely not be appealing to Tesla, explaining that the electric vehicle maker utilizes custom-built factories based on its own production needs.

"I … personally doubt if Tesla has any interest at all in Nissan factories as Tesla's factory design is so unique," he wrote.

Senior equity analyst Matt Britzman also described Tesla's optimized factories as the company's "secret weapon" and greatest strength, per Traders Union. "There's little reason for Tesla to invest in aging infrastructure that doesn't align with its production model," he argued.

However, while the odds of the Tesla-Nissan deal seem low, investors nevertheless were excited by the possibility. In fact, after a February report from the Financial Times announced the proposal, Nissan's shares jumped 9.6%. It seemed that even the idea that Tesla could become involved in the company was enough to boost confidence.

All in all, enthusiasm for electric vehicles continues to grow; in the fourth quarter of 2024, there was an all-time sales record in the U.S., per Cox Automotive. Among EV makers, Tesla still dominates both stateside and globally, though others are gaining traction. Tesla is also off to a rocky start this year amid backlash to CEO Elon Musk's political involvement.

